Batman: Deathstroke Concept Art From Ben Affleck’s Cancelled Movie Revealed

New concept art reveals what Deathstroke could have looked like in Ben Affleck’s shelved The Batman movie project. Before Robert Pattinson donned The Dark Knight’s costume, Affleck was going to reprise his role as Batman in a solo project he was going to star in and direct. Changes were later made, with Matt Reeves brought on to direct, before Affleck made the decision to step depart the film. Joe Manganiello was also going to reprise his Deathstroke role as The Batman antagonist, and concept art from Keith Christensen offers a new look at the type of gear Manganiello’s Slade Wilson was destined to wear.

“My design for Deathstroke from the Ben Affleck version of #thebatman,” Christensen wrote on Instagram. His Deathstroke has a similar look from the comics, except his costume takes on a decidedly more tactical design. His helmet keeps the black/orange motif, with the orange carrying over to Deathstroke’s utility belts on his shoulders, chest, waist, and legs. In each hand is a pistol, with two swords strapped on Deathstroke’s back.

Manganiello sparked speculation that he was returning to play Deathstroke in a recent Instagram post of his own. “New profile pic…,” Mangianello captioned the photo of his Deathstroke mohawk. He didn’t elaborate on why he decided to change his Instagram avatar photo, or if he currently has the mohawk.

“Once [Affleck’s] Batman got canceled, I kind of wrote it off and thought, ‘This is over,’” Manganiello told Entertainment Tonight in May about his short-lived turn as Deathstroke. “I had actually shifted gears and started working on the studio on an origin film for Deathstroke that also didn’t happen. So for me, I just let it go. And then two weeks before Justice League came out theatrically [in 2017], I got a call from one of the executives who said, ‘By the way, we’ve retooled the scene and it’s back in at the end to advertise a Justice League 2.’”

The actor has also expressed interest in a possible Deathstroke series on HBO Max. During his appearance at the virtual JusticeCon convention, Manganiello was asked about various projects that could feature Deathstroke and which one he’d like to see happen first. The actor had no hesitation in his answer. He wants a Deathstroke origin on HBO Max first and foremost.

“Deathstroke origin as a series on HBO Max,” Manganiello said. “Absolutely. I think it’d be such a fun series and people would absolutely love it and there’s not a lot like it out there right now. It would have its own tone and its own place within the universe. I think it would be very fun and tonally very unique.”

