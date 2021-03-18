Joe Manganiello REALLY Wants Deathstroke Series on HBO Max

✖

With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max last month, DC fans are finally getting to see filmmaker Zack Snyder's vision for the film but they are also getting to see more of Joe Manganiello's Slade Wilson/Deathstroke. There was, at one point in time, plans for the character to have a major role in Ben Affleck's solo Batman film as well as a solo Deathstroke film and while Warner Bros. has since taken a different direction with the live-action DC Universe, Zack Snyder's Justice League has sparked new interest in revisiting what might have been and when it comes to Deathstroke's story, Manganiello really wants a Deathstroke series on HBO Max.

During his appearance at the virtual JusticeCon convention, Manganiello was asked about various projects that could feature Deathstroke and which one he'd like to see happen first. The actor had no hesitation in his answer. He wants a Deathstroke origin on HBO Max first and foremost.

"Deathstroke origin as a series on HBO Max," Manganiello said. "Absolutely. I think it'd be such a fun series and people would absolutely love it and there's not a lot like it out there right now. It would have its own tone and its own place within the universe. I think it would be very fun and tonally very unique."

Manganiello's passion for continuing Deathstroke's story isn't limited to wanting an HBO Max origin series, either. The actor previously told ComicBook.com about the plans he'd put together for a Deathstroke film, noting that it would be a shame for fans to never get to see it.

"You know all of that - all of those tracks [for the Deathstroke movie] have been laid down," Manganiello said. "So you know it's all there and I think it would really be a shame if the fans never got to see that. I would go to my grave unhappy."

For now, there do not appear to be plans for either a Deathstroke solo movie or an HBO Max origin series for the character and when it comes to continuing the so-called SnyderVerse, there don't appear to be any plans for that, either. WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff said last month that they are instead looking forward to the plans they currently have in development for other stories.

"I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," Sarnoff told Variety. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

