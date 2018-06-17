Rumor: Ben Affleck Wants to Continue as Batman

Even though there are a few movies in the works from DC Films, many fans are wondering about the future of Batman and whether or not the latest actor will continue on in the role.

But a new rumor indicates that Ben Affleck wants to reprise the role of the Caped Crusader despite the tumultuous productions of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

While a dubiously sourced Twitter user might not seem like a bonafide source, @DanielRPK has had a string of correct predictions and corroborated rumors that tend to make us think this one is also true.

News of Affleck’s involvement has been up in the air, and little progress has been revealed for The Batman solo movie project after director Matt Reeves signed onto the project.

Before there were rumors of Affleck being replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal, who was reported to be Reeves’ first choice for the role in the event that Affleck stepped down. Little came from those reports, and since then it seems like Gyllenhaal’s time will be occupied with a stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio in next year’s sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Affleck, for his part, has publicly wavered on whether or not he would continue in the role.

While speaking during Warner Bros. spotlight on Justice League at the Hall H presentation for San Diego Comic-Con 2017, saying he was excited to work with Reeves on a Batman solo film.

“Batman is the coolest f*cking part in any universe – DC, Marvel – it’s incredible, and I’m so thrilled to do it,” Affleck said. “I know there’s this misconception that because I didn’t direct it I wasn’t enthusiastic about it; it’s f*cking amazing… and with Matt Reeves doing it, it’s like I’d be a f*cking ape on the ground for Matt Reeves – nevermind being Batman! It’s incredible! So I’m really blown away and excited and it’s a great time in the DC Universe. You’re going to see some stuff from Justice League that we’re really really proud of, and I’ll think you’ll see why I’m really excited to be Batman.”

Months later, in the weeks leading up to Justice League, Affleck seemed much more unsure about his prospects, saying he was “contemplating” an exit.

“You don’t do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it,” Affleck told USA Today.

This latest development is yet another pivot for Affleck, who was originally going to write, direct, and produce the Batman film he was starring in.

Hopefully we learn more at San Diego Comic-Con next month, when DC Films is likely to have another major presence.

Do you want to see Affleck under the cape and cowl, or would you prefer another actor in the role? Let us know in the comments!