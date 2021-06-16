Release The Schumacher Cut Trends On Anniversary of Batman Forever

Batman Forever’s anniversary is today and fans of the film have resurrected the Release The Schumacher Cut hashtag in celebration. 26 years ago, the wildly stylistic film was released and incurred a lot of different opinions over time. Things have softened in the wake of the director’s passing. Not long after that sad day, there was a revelation. A bunch of the footage from the movie still exists and some DC fans want to make sure it sees the light of day in some capacity. (If it worked for the Snyderverse fans, why not take your shot.) The result is a massive push in the hopes that Warner Bros. management looks up one day and sees it. Check out some of the most fun posts down below:

Retweet if you want to see Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/RfxO6TuPf0 — RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2021

Grammy-winning singer Seal thanked the director last year for helping save his career by choosing “Kiss From A Rose” on the soundtrack. That’s a truly wild story.

"Four Grammys later and another 8 million albums, we always knew the reality of the situation is that nobody knew except Joel, who had faith in the song," Seal said. "We didn't re-record the song, we didn't do a different edit of it. The only thing that was different was he made a decent video for it. Subsequently, kids thought I was Batman because the song was so big."

He added, ”I wanted to tell you that story because I didn't think a lot of people knew that. It's the song that has pretty much defined my career and I am perhaps most popular or most known by it. So I owe my career I guess, in large part, to Joel Schumacher, who took a chance....I just want to say I love you, Joel. I thank you very much for everything that you've done for me and the joy and the love that you've brought to millions of people all around the world. One day we'll all meet again back home, I love you, Joel."

