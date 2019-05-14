Batman: Hush Trailer Released

The next film in the ever-expanding universe of animated DC movies is taking on one of the most popular stories in the history of the Dark Knight. Of course, we’re talking about Batman: Hush, the legendary arc from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. This new movie aims to bring the action and mystery of Hush to the screen, and now we finally have a taste of what it will look like.

On Tuesday morning, the first official trailer for Batman: Hush was released exclusively by IGN, and you can watch it in the video above!

Jason O’Mara returns to voice Batman once again in Hush. He’s joined by an all-star roster of returning DC talent, including Jennifer Morrison as Selina Kyle, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Sean Maher as Nightwing, Bruce Thomas as Jim Gordon, Stuart Allen as Damian Wayne, and James Garrett as Alfred.

There will also be several new voiced joining the DC Universe for Batman: Hush. Maury Sterling voices the key role of Thomas Elliot, and he’s joined by Geoffrey Arend as Riddler, Vanessa Williams as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak as Joker, Adam Gifford as Bane, Dachie Alessio as Lady Shiva, Peyton List as both Batgirl and Poison Ivy, and Tara Strong as the Reporter.

The original Hush comic arc ran from 2002-2003 and remains one of the best glances into the detective mind of Bruce Wayne. He’s being consistently attacked by a new foe who goes by the name Hush, and the adventure brings in all of the major Batman villains at one point or another.

Batman: Hush will be released sometime in 2019.

