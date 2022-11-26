Late Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Gets Thanksgiving Tribute From Co-Star

Earlier this month came the shocking news that legendary and fan-favorite Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy had passed away at the age of 66. Though the tributes and eulogies were click to come in at the time, another special message in remembrance of the DC Icon arrived this week from one of his co-stars. Tara Strong, who voiced Barbara Gordon / Batgirl in Batman: The Animated Series and voiced Harley Quinn in the Batman: Arkham games with Conroy, posted a Thanksgiving remembrance her co-star that has fans touched.

Strong's tweet reads: "#HappyThanksgiving2022 all. We're missing an important family member this year 😞 🦇 hug the good ones you got." Accompanying her message is an image of Batman, Nightwing, Robin, Alfred, and (naturally) Batgirl, with the caption: "You don't have to be related to be a family." The tweet has over 16k likes as of this writing and DC fans loving the message, one writing: "he'll always be remembered and he'll always be with us." Another added: "I know he was always thankful for you and so many others who worked with him."

#HappyThanksgiving2022 all. We’re missing an important family member this year 😞 🦇 hug the good ones you got. pic.twitter.com/MAzpv1gyHW — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 24, 2022

"Kevin was a brilliant actor," Mark Hamill, who redefined the Joker playing opposite Conroy's Batman, previously said of his co-star. "For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn't have done it without him. He will always be my Batman."

"Kevin brought a light with him everywhere," said Paul Dini, producer of Batman: The Animated Series, "whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman. A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal."