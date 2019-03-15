‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Reveals 2019 Filming Start

It’s been more than a year since Batman last appeared on the big screen, with Ben Affleck playing the character (for the last time) in 2017’s Justice League. The Dark Knight won’t find himself in theaters again until 2021, two years from now, but it looks like production is going to be gearing up pretty soon. There had been a lot of rumors and reports about when The Batman was going to begin filming, but director Matt Reeves has now squashed those rumblings, and revealed when he expects the cameras to get rolling.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Reeves confirmed that some of the reports were indeed accurate, and that The Batman would likely begin production by the end of 2019.

“Looking like sometime around year’s end,” Reeves replied when asked if he knew when his team would start filming The Batman.

Looking like sometime around year’s end. — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 15, 2019

If the end of 2019 is the goal, then casting should be underway fairly soon. That means we should know the identity of Ben Affleck’s replacement sooner, rather than later.

Unlike the version of Batman portrayed by Affleck, Reeves’ take will center on a much younger Bruce Wayne, just starting his career as a masked vigilante.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.

