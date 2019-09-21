New Batman Team Will Bring Back Nightwing

DC Comics finally revealed who the new creative team will be on Batman, and that honor falls to writer James Tynion IV and artist Tony Daniel. The two will take over the book after Tom King departs with issue #85 to finish out his planned 100 issue run with a 12 issue Batman/Catwoman series. The new team will be taking the baton starting in issue #86, and you can expect a few changes to the status quo as a result, and one of those changes is set to affect one of Batmans’ greatest allies. That would be Dick Grayson, who has had amnesia for quite a while now, but it seems Tynion and Daniel are set to bring back and return Nightwing to his original identity.

The news comes from the Batman Day event at the Union Square Barnes & Noble in New York (via Jonathan Sellers/Bleeding Cool), where a panel that consisted of Dan DiDio, Tynion, Scott Snyder, Brad Walker, and Peter Tomasi all spoke about what’s coming up for Batman. During that conversation, it was revealed that Nightwing would be returning in 2020, so it seems the days of Ric Grayson are limited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those not familiar with recent Nightwing stories, the book is still called Nightwing, but Grayson hasn’t actually been Nightwing for quite a while. Ever since he was shot in the head by KG Beast, he has had amnesia and doesn’t have any emotional connection to his friends or family in the Batverse. That’s led to him adopting a new identity as Ric Grayson and a job as a taxi driver, though he’s also been moonlighting as a vigilante because you get rid of the hero completely.

We can’t wait to have Nightwing back in action, but first, we have to finish up Ric Grayson’s adventures up, and that continues in Nightwing #64. Nightwing #64 is written by Dan Jurgens and drawn by Ronan Cliquet. You can check out the official description below.

“Bludhaven explodes in violence as a riot erupts in the streets. Ric can’t face this alone, so he’ll have to enlist the support of the Nightwings. Meanwhile, Talon has taken Bea captive to lure Ric into his grasp and reintroduce him (for the first time, in Ric’s memory) to the Court of Owls.”

Nightwing #64 is in stores now.