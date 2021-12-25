Batman Returns Trends as Fans Watch Movie on Christmas Day

Batman Returns is getting thrust into the Christmas movie conversation this year. Tim Burton’s second Batman movie starring Michael Keaton often gets overlooked as a holiday film despite happening at Christmastime. That’s all changing this year as Batman Returns is trending on Christmas Day. In Batman Returns, Keaton’s Batman takes on Michelle Pfeiffer’s version of Catwoman and Danny DeVito as the Penguin. While this was Burton and Keaton’s final Batman movie, DC Comics recently continued this version of Batman in the Batman ’89 comic book series. This year, DeVito also wrote a short Penguin story published in a DC Comics anthology.

Keaton is returning as Batman for DC’s , releasing next year, and apparently in the HBO Max . Keaton has said it was surprisingly easy getting back into the Batman role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was shockingly normal. It was weird,” Keaton told Good Day Chicago. “Like I went ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories.”

Keep reading to see what people are saying about Batman Returns on Christmas Day. Will you be watching Batman Returns? Let us know in the comments. Batman Returns is streaming now on HBO Max.

Forget Die Hard

https://twitter.com/JimViscardi/status/1474758912511516674

Tonight’s Christmas Movie

https://twitter.com/georgehahn/status/1474231351922548742

Underrated

https://twitter.com/HistoftheBatman/status/1472432788213170183

Evil Uno’s Favorite

https://twitter.com/EvilUno/status/1474565136476160005

Ultimate Christmas Movie

https://twitter.com/AMagicWriter/status/1474740932935401483

Merry Christmas and Many

https://twitter.com/CrappyFumes/status/1474782181297999878

Deadly

https://twitter.com/reeldeaI/status/1474727141296472068

Romance

https://twitter.com/CatwomanCore/status/1474422681697194004

Wired

https://twitter.com/RattyPumpkin/status/1474512634229706756

You better