Danny DeVito to Write Penguin Story for DC Comics

Danny DeVito is returning to DC's Penguin — but not in the way you might be expecting. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that DeVito will be writing a story in the upcoming Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant, an anthology comic celebrating the various members of Batman's rogues gallery. This will mark DeVito's debut as a comic writer, and is expected to revolve around (of course) The Penguin, who the actor famously portrayed in live-action in 1992's Batman Returns. According to the official solicitation, DeVito's story in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant will be drawn by Dan Mora, and will serve as an "anniversary celebration" for The Penguin, who first appeared in Detective Comics #58 in December of 1941.

DeVito's story in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant will appear alongside stories written by Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott. Artists for the anthology issue will include Emma Rios, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Riccardo Federici, and Christian Ward.

This news comes as fans continue to share their love for DeVito's Penguin, with rumors even suggesting that he could reprise his role in the upcoming The Flash movie, alongside fellow Batman Returns star Michael Keaton. While there's no telling if that will end up being the case, DeVito has expressed excitement to see Keaton come back to the part.

"I think it's a great series and I think it's a wonderful story and it's a lot of fun and a lot of energy and I loved Oswald Cobblepot, and I love Tim Burton," DeVito told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "We've done four or five movies together. I can't wait for him to come up with the next one, whatever we're gonna do together."

You can check out the solicitation for Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 below!

GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1

Written by Danny DeVito, Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott

Art by Dan Mora, Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, MAX RAYNOR, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and others

Cover by Lee Bermejo

Variants by Frank Quitely, Wes Craig, Riccardo Federici, DAN MORA, and MAURGERITE SAUVAGE

1:25 variant by Francesco Mattina, 1:50 variant by Chris Burnham

$9.99 US | 96 PAGES | PRESTIGE | $10.99 US VARIANTS (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21

Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman's deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 will be released on November 30th wherever comics are sold.