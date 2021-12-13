Batman, Robin and Deathstroke Collide in DC’s Shadow War Crossover

Joshua Williamson, the writer behind Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc., is bringing all three books together in a new DC crossover titled Shadow War. The three-month crossover kicks off with Shadow War Alpha #1 by Williamson and artist Viktor Bogdanovic (Detective Comics) on Tuesday, March 29. Readers will get a chance to check out the main event before it begins in Robin #12 and Deathstroke Inc. #7, both on sale March 22. The event picks up on storylines from both Robin and Deathstroke Inc.; specifically, the aftermath of Damian Wayne’s participation in the League of Lazarus tournament, and Slade Wilson teaming with Black Canary as agents of T.R.U.S.T, respectively.

Shadow War Alpha #1 finds Deathstroke committing an unthinkable act, which sends Talia al Ghul, Damian Wayne’s mother and the Daughter of the Demon, out for blood. With Deathstroke Inc. under attack from the League of Shadows, Batman and Robin reunite to track down Slade Wilson so he can be brought to justice. Meanwhile, preludes in Robin #12 by Williamson and artist Roger Cruz, and Deathstroke Inc. #7 by Williamson and artist Stephen Segovia help set up the crossover’s events.

A changed Damian Wayne returns to Gotham City in Robin #12 after the Lazarus Tournament. While the outcome of the Lazarus Tournament remains unknown, Damian will find a new opponent to battle to the death: Damian Wayne. Viktor Bogdanovic will provide the main cover, with variant covers from Francis Manapul (main variant) and Crystal Kung (1:25 “ratio” variant).

Deathstroke Inc. #7 guest-stars Slade’s daughter Rose Wilson, a.k.a. Ravager, and she’s bringing her Robin co-star Respawn with her. Ravager wants to know why Deathstroke has proclaimed himself “King of the Super-Villains,” and she and Respawn plan on getting to the bottom of it. Past secrets are exposed, resulting in a cliffhanger that leads directly into Shadow War.

The Shadow War action continues in April with Batman #122, Deathstroke Inc. #8, and Robin #13 and concludes in May with Batman #123, Shadow War Zone #1, Deathstroke Inc. #9, and Robin #14, concluding with Shadow War Omega #1.

Batman and Robin have a long history with Deathstroke. At one time Slade believed he was really Damian’s father, resulting in a heated rivalry between the characters. Damian was also responsible for killing Deathstroke during a Teen Titans and Deathstroke crossover event called the Terminus Agenda.

