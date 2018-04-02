Zack Snyder Explains How Lois Lane’s Death Leads to Knightmare Timeline

Say what you will about Zack Snyder‘s movies in the DC Films universe, but the director certainly had a clear vision for the characters. Despite the divided fan reaction, Snyder’s unique approach has been unlike most superhero films.

Now that his plans for the future are likely scrapped after the tumultuous production and disappointing box office for Justice League, Snyder is opening up about storyline details that would have had an impact in later movies. Just recently, he revealed some intriguing information about the “Knightmare” timeline, from Bruce Wayne’s vision in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

When asked about the specifics of the Knightmare vision, in which Batman leads a resistance group against an evil Superman and is subsequently executed by the vengeful Kryptonian, Snyder revealed his ideas for how this storyline came about, further alluding to his eventual plans for Darkseid.

“or if someone lost someone close to them they might become Susceptible to a certain Equation and might blame a certain Bat for events that a too soon Bruce would know nothing about,” Snyder wrote on Vero.

Snyder is referring to the fact that Lois Lane would have died in this timeline, resulting in Superman becoming infected by the Anti-Life Equation — a harmful formula that allows Darkseid to take control of all living things.

As evidenced in the Batman v Superman dream sequence, Clark Kent blames Bruce for Lois’s death and eventually kills him for it. Earth is doomed in this scenario, with the planet plagued by parademons and host to the armies of Apokalips.

Snyder also explained this in another response to a fan, when he revealed the vision Bruce experiences and the subsequent appearance of the Flash are not in fact “dreams” but are actual events, leading fans to theorize that alternate timelines and even the Multiverse could have factored into Snyder’s future movies.

Of course all of this has lead to even more fans calling for the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but Warner Bros. seems unlikely to put those resources forth for a film that didn’t meet the numbers executives were expecting.

That’s also supported by the fact that Snyder is actually revealing key details about his movies, rather than letting the work speak for itself with the knowledge that he would be building off of those storylines in a future film.

Justice League is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

