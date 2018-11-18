‘Batman v Superman’ Director Zack Snyder Confirms Identity of Robin in the Film

Just when you think the book on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has finally closed for good, director Zack Snyder shakes things up with a new post or comment on Vero, his social media platform of choice. This week, it’s the identity of the dead Robin in the film that has fans talking about the movie once again.

In the movie, Bruce Wayne keeps a Robin suit in a sealed case down in his cave, one that features the words “Ha Ha Ha! Joke’s on you, Batman” spray-painted across the chest, alluding to the fact that he had been killed by the Joker. Seeing as how Joker was responsible for Jason Todd’s death in the comics, it was easy to believe that Jason Todd was the dead Robin in Snyder’s budding universe of connected DC films. A Warner Bros. tour of DC Universe: The Exhibit confirmed as much.

However, Snyder has since cast doubt on the issue, hinting that it wasn’t actually Jason that had died, but another Robin altogether.

If the director is to be believed, it was Dick Grayson, the man that is supposed to become Nightwing, who lost his life in that universe.

Snyder started casting doubt on Jason Todd’s inclusion back in June, when he commented on a Vero post about Robin saying, “What makes you think it’s Jason Todd?”

Fast forward to this week when Snyder essentially confirmed that it was Dick Grayson. One user posted a picture from a Suicide Squad deleted scene in which Batman is interrogating Harley Quinn. He says, “Joker took something important from me, now I’m gonna take something from him.” At the end of the post, user Omer Kamal inquired about the subject of Batman’s words. “Jason?”

Zack Snyder giving insight that Dick Grayson was his Robin! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RUWQFf0pGu — ComicBook Debate (@ComicBookDebate) July 30, 2018

Snyder replied to the post with one word that fans weren’t expecting to hear: “Richard.” Of course, Richard is the given birth name of Dick Grayson, who apparently died at the hands of Joker before the events of Batman v Superman.

While Snyder “confirmed” the identity of the dead Robin with this comment, it doesn’t really matter in the long run. Seeing as how the director is no longer a part of the live-action DC universe, Warner Bros. can essentially erase that plot thread going forward, if the studio even chooses to keep any of the film’s continuity in the first place.

