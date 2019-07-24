Batwoman EPs Talk Batman’s Role in the Series

From the moment The CW announced that a Batwoman series was in the works fans have wanted to know how Batman would figure into things. For some, they want to see Batman actually appear in the series in some capacity right away while others wouldn’t mind seeing the iconic hero make his arrival in the future or even team up with his heroic cousin in a fight for Gotham’s soul. Given the popularity of the character, the Batman question is one that came up during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, prompting the series’ executive producers to give a bit of insight on the Dark Knight’s role.

Asked by a fan during the panel, which ComicBook.com was on hand for, if Bruce Wayne would ever appear, Caroline Dries noted that while anything is possible, there are some restrictions.

“Anything is possible,” Dries said. “Everyone in the room knows how strict Warner Bros. is with the Batman property.”

Sarah Schechter went a bit further, though, and noted that the absence of the more “popular” male hero is something that had worked for another Arrowverse hero perceived to be in her cousin’s shadow — Supergirl. Not having Superman on that show right away helped define the heroine, something that could be replicated on Batwoman.

“I think there’s so much fun to have without him, not that I’m not a big fan,” Schechter explained.

Of course, Batman not being present doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a place on the series. With Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) picking up where he left off, Batman continues to have a place in the show’s overall conversation.

“He continues to be a big part of the conversation… Kate is trying to get out of his shadow, Dries said. “She sees him as a mentor. I thought it’d be cool if one day she opens her journal and she sees a letter form him and is wondering how that got there.”

However, just because Batman may not be part of the show doesn’t mean his enemies won’t be. During the show’s SDCC panel, it was revealed that during the first season of the series, Kate Kane’s Batwoman (Rose) will find herself targeted by Batman’s enemies. This led to the reveal that the series will introduce Tommy Elliot who will, eventually, become the supervillain Hush in an origin story that will develop over the course of the show’s first season.

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.