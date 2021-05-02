Batwoman: New Kate Kane Actress Wallis Day Speaks Out on Replacing Ruby Rose

✖

Wallis Day is the new Kate Kane actress and she’s spoken out about replacing Ruby Rose on Batwoman. The announcement of the star’s departure on the heels of a successful Season 1 shocked Arrowverse fans. But, The CW and the brain trust had a plan. They got Javicia Leslie in as Ryan Wilder and forged ahead without missing much of a beat. You can imagine how surprised the fans were to hear that someone else would be playing Kate Kane in Season 2.Day sat down with CBR to talk about the task ahead and her experience getting cast in such an emotional part. A lot of people didn’t want Rose to leave the show, but the actress had to make the best choice for her. The new Kate Kane actress is pretty used to rejection, but the moment that she was chosen was a moment of abject joy for her. She walked the outlet through all of it from the beginning.

“Yeah, so I actually went out for it last year, when they announced the departure of Ruby [Rose],” she began. “But a few weeks into the process, they said that they were heading in a different direction. But [showrunner] Caroline [Dries] wrote me an email letter and just said, ‘Listen, we're going in a different direction, but if we do end up bringing Kate back, I'll give you a call.’ And I was just like, ‘Yeah, right, everyone always says this to the actors!’”

Day continued, “But to be honest, I was really upset about it, because it just felt like such a right move. You never really get excited, because you kind of get used to rejection as an actor, but it just gnawed at me. In January, Caroline called, and I was like, ‘Yes, I do still want to play Kate! Let's do it!’ And here we are.”

When asked what she would bring to Kane specifically with her portrayal, Wallis went back to the idea of Batwoman from the comics.

“Justice is what I will probably link to Kate. She is so much about fairness, but also about being so authentically herself. That's why I love her, because she does have this edgy grit about her and she's not afraid to be who she is, and that stood out for me as well,” she observed. “But I think, more than anything, it was the way that she just wants to look out for the people she loves and make the world better in such a dark place like Gotham.”

Batwoman Season 2 is coming back tomorrow May 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

