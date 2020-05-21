Krypton Star Wallis Day Says Batwoman Would Be a "Dream Job"

✖

The DC TV world got a pretty surprising update earlier this week, when it was announced that Batwoman star Ruby Rose will not be returning to the series' titular role in its upcoming second season. Even with Batwoman and nearly all of The CW's original programming on hold until at least January of 2021, some have already begun to speculate about who will eventually take over the role of Kate Kane. One fancast that has been gaining popularity is Wallis Day, who previously entered the DC world by playing Nyssa Vex on SYFY's Krypton. If a new tweet is any indication, it seems like Day would be on board with taking on the role. A fan recently pointed out to Day that "they're looking for a new Batwoman", to which the actress responded that it "sounds like a dream job!!!" She even bookended the tweet with a star emoji, a bat emoji, and the 100 emoji.

Sounds like a dream job!!! 🌟🦇💯 — Wallis Day (@wallisday) May 20, 2020

As some have been quick to argue in the days since the recasting was announced, Day does bare a bit of a resemblance to Rose, and she does have experience in both the action and DC Comics spaces. While she hasn't publicly addressed her sexuality, Day has been a vocal advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, and her Krypton character was eventually revealed to be bisexual.

At the moment, there's no telling who will eventually take on the Batwoman role, especially considering how fresh Rose's exit from the show still is. As the actress explained in a statement on Tuesday, it was a "very difficult decision" to step away from the series.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose said in a statement. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Berlanti Productions and WBTV said in a statement. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.