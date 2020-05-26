Batwoman: Wallis Day Thanks Fans for Wanting Her to Play Kate Kane

✖

Last week, fans of The CW's Batwoman were stunned at the announcement that series star Ruby Rose will not be returning to the series' titular role for its upcoming second season. With the network indicating that they will be recasting the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman for the series' second season which is expected to debut in January 2021, however, fans almost immediately naming their favorites for the superhero role. One name that came up quite a bit among fans was Krypton star Wallis Day. Now, the former Nyssa Vex actress is thanking fans for their support and desire to see her suit up as the Scarlet Knight.

"Hi guys.. first of all I want to address the fact that I've seen your tweets of love & support over the last week. I am so humbled and truly flattered that you think of my work so fondly enough to trust me with a role so precious to so many of you.. Thank you so so much. Xx," Day wrote.

Last week, Day also took to Twitter to note that the role "sounds like a dream job" after a fan pointed out that The CW was looking for a new Batwoman. While there's currently no telling who will eventually take on the role, fans pointing out that Day would be a good choice aren't wrong. As many have noted, Day does bear a bit of a resemblance to Rose and she has experience in both action and DC Comics spaces. On top of that, while Day hasn't publicly addressed her sexuality, Day has been a vocal advocate of LGBTQ+ rights and her Krypton character was also revealed to be bisexual.

In addition to Day, The Magicians star Jade Tailor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz both appeared to express interest in the role. Tailor in particular made it clear on Twitter that she is "right here waiting" and played up her fighting skills as well as experience playing "a bad ass on screen the last 5 years".

Last Tuesday, Rose announced that she would not be returning to Batwoman, confirming that it was not a decision that she made lightly.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Rose explained. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

“I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created,” she continued. “Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Batwoman is expected to return with new episodes January 2021.

