Batwoman Learns About the Multiverse in Exclusive “Crisis on Infinite Earths” TV Spot

Batwoman learns the truth about the multiverse — just as she has to fight for it — in a TV spot for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which you can see above. The clip, which was provided exclusively to ComicBook.com, will begin airing on The CW on Sunday night. In it, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) finds herself face to face with Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson), who has come to recruit her to help save the multiverse. Kate doesn’t actually know what the multiverse is, but that’s fine — it will all work itself out, surely. The clip is one of a handful of such TV spots that The CW is releasing tonight for the various DC Comics adaptations that are playing into “Crisis.”

During a TCA interview earlier this year, executive producer Caroline Dries acknowledged that bringing something as huge as the multiverse — and the Crisis, with its space gods and alternate-universe doppelgangers — into her version of Gotham is a trick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded,” Dries said at the time. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.