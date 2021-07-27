✖

One of the most buzzworthy DC Comics shows on the air right now is now streaming on HBO Max. As of today, Tuesday, July 27th, Season 2 of The CW's Batwoman is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. This will give fans the best opportunity yet to see the journey of the show's new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie).

Season 2 of Batwoman sees the Bat Team reeling from the disappearance of Kate Kane, just as Ryan takes up the Batwoman mantle and tries to be her own hero in Gotham City. Along the way, she will go toe-to-toe with villains like Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai), Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf), and Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge).

"She's a person that hurt. She learned all these different martial arts so she can protect herself and her mother, and people that she cares about. And she could do nothing. It's taken right from her, and she could do nothing to save her mother. So I understand the drive. So I will read the script, and I would innately and naturally attack that way," Leslie explained during a press conference at the beginning of the season. "Because if I've been set in that world and that history of being neglected, of my mom being murdered, of her murder going unsolved, and that justice never prevailed, I'm going to have that type of energy and that type of drive every single time I get a chance to avenge her death or save anyone."

"Especially in the beginning part of the season, that's Ryan. She's head-first at everything, and I actually love that about her," Leslie continued. "I love how messy that can come across, because she has to find a way to hone it. She has to find a way to focus. But I think that that's what makes her so special, because she's very authentic. She's very raw. She's very grounded in her beliefs. And really, it's going to take root. It's going to take Mary to show her there's a bigger picture, and sometimes that bigger picture will not involve getting justice for your mother. That's the journey that she has to go on, to be able to forgive, or maybe she doesn't."

Will you be checking out Batwoman's second season now that it's on HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.