Batwoman Season 3 Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “We Having Fun Yet?”, the final episode of Season 3 of Batwoman. The episode is expected to bring the conflict between Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan) and the “Bat Team” to a head, with what is being teased as an “explosive” episode. According to the synopsis, Marquis’ latest act as The Joker could have deadly and unpredictable consequences on Gotham as a whole, and it sounds like Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and company will need all the help they can get. You can check out the synopsis below.

“SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won’t see coming.Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city.As more about Marquis’s shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life – and new love – on the line.And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker’s buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving?Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think, going in to the rest of this season, it’s a lot of mixed emotions for Ryan,” Leslie told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “Because she has the Bat Team, which, for her, has been her family for two seasons, however long that is in the world of Batwoman. It’s her first time finding a family, and they always say “Your friends are the family that you choose.” So to have the loyalty to Mary and Luke and Sophie, but now be challenged with the loyalty of that and the loyalty of her blood relatives, it creates so much conflict.”

“Season three has been so much fun and so epic, because there’s a layer that I didn’t even know, when I got cast, I would ever end up dealing with,” Leslie continued. “When I was cast, she did not have a family. So now, there are layers that I get to play with that I never thought I was going to get to play with. But it’s also very conflicting, because [Ryan] created a family and that’s the family I’ve dived into, and now all of a sudden, there’s a real family and [she doesn’t] know who [she trusts]. I think she’s confused. She’s so confused. I still don’t know if I could trust Jada. Marquis is ruining my life. Mary went off and became Poison Ivy. Luke can’t get his suit to work right. Everything is a hot mess! So this season’s been a lot of fun.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “We Having Fun Yet?” will air on March 2nd.