Batwoman: New Preview Provides Best Look Yet at Major DC Comics Group

The CW has released a new preview for “We’re All Mad Here”, the twelfth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The preview showcases a bit of what to expect from the newest episode, which will be the penultimate installment of Season 3. After the surprising twists and turns of this week’s “Broken Toys”, it’s felt like the Bat Team’s fight against Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) is headed to a head. As a split second of the trailer reveals, that will apparently feature the most prominent outing of Black Glove, who were teased earlier this season as the Black Glove Society, a group with ties to Jada Jet (Robin Givens).

Created by Grant Morrison and Tony S. Daniel, the group first made their debut in 2007’s Batman #667. The group was initially concocted following the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne, and was rooted in performing an ancient ritual surrounding the bat-god Barbatos. The organization hides in plain sight as a group of rich people who throw extravagant parties, and who also have a reserve of actors and corrupt politicians to carry out their bidding. The group orchestrated a massive conspiracy to try to manipulate Batman, which unfolded in the pages of Batman: RIP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear at this point exactly how Batwoman will put its stamp on Black Glove, and whether or not that could impact the trajectory that the series’ story has found. The series’ most recent episode, which was directed by series star Camrus Johnson, definitely delivered in terms of surprising storylines.

“There was just so much going on — there’s incredible fight scenes, there is a lot of comedy, there’s a lot of fun things,” Johnson recently told ComicBook.com. “Throughout the episode, once you get halfway through, it almost feels like the episode’s over, because that’s how much there is going on in it. And then the second half is like, “Nope, we have a lot more going. We have a lot more coming.” It was my favorite for a lot of reasons.

What do you think of Black Glove being teased once again on Batwoman? What do you think of the newest preview? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.