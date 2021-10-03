Batwoman Season 3 Premiere Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Mad Hatter

The CW has released photos for “Mad As a Hatter”, the Season 3 premiere of Batwoman. The episode will air on Wednesday, October 13th. After various trophies tied to Batman villains were unleased on Gotham City in the Season 2 finale, “Mad As a Hatter” is expected to offer a new status quo for the series, including a run-in with a version of the Mad Hatter. We first got a glimpse of the Mad Hatter in the Season 3 trailer and now the new photos give us a better look at the character who is sure to shake things up for Gotham City.



“So freaking epic,” series star Javicia Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”



You can check out the official synopsis for “Mad As a Hatter” below and then read on for photos from the episode.



“SEASON PREMIERE – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn’t quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped – that Ryan’s birth mother is still alive – Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past. As Mary (Nicole Kang) prepares to finally graduate from medical school, she feels the absence of her family more than ever. But when an Alice admirer stumbles upon one of the missing Bat Trophies, Gotham and the Bat Team get mixed up in the madness, culminating in a shockingly gruesome graduation…and an equally shocking new partnership. Also starring Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.”



Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.

Batwoman and Batwing

Batwoman

Batwing and Batwoman

Batwoman

Batwing

Batwoman

Batwoman and Alice

Alice

Mary and Sophie

Mad Hatter