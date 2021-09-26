Batwoman Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Mad As a Hatter”, the Season 3 premiere of Batwoman. The episode is expected to showcase the new status quo for the series, including the fact that the Bat team will be hunting down various trophies tied to Batman villains, which were unleashed on Gotham City in the Season 2 finale. As the title and synopsis suggest, this first episode will involve a run-in with a version of the Mad Hatter, who was briefly seen in the Season 3 trailer. While it’s unclear at this point if Hatter will be Jervis Tetch or an entirely new character, it certainly seems like he will cause trouble, particularly at the graduation of Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang). You can check out the synopsis below.

“SEASON PREMIERE – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn’t quite mastered his suit.Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom.When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped – that Ryan’s birth mother is still alive – Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past.As Mary (Nicole Kang) prepares to finally graduate from medical school, she feels the absence of her family more than ever.But when an Alice admirer stumbles upon one of the missing Bat Trophies, Gotham and the Bat Team get mixed up in the madness, culminating in a shockingly gruesome graduation…and an equally shocking new partnership.Also starring Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena.Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.”

“So freaking epic,” series star Javicia Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Additionally, the episode is expected to feature the series debut of both Jada Jett (Robin Givens) and Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena).

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.