Batwoman Season 3 Trailer Reveals First Look at Mad Hatter, Renee Montoya, and More

We’re just a few weeks away from the return of Batwoman, and fans of the hit The CW series are curious to see exactly what the future holds. The Season 2 finale unleashed a slew of weapons related to various Batman rogues into Gotham City, creating an opportunity for any of them to end up in the right — or wrong — hands. That conflict is supposed to be at the center of the crusade of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the “Bat Team” in Season 3 – and now we have a look at just a bit of what that will entail. On Monday, The CW released an extended trailer for Batwoman‘s third season, which not only tees up the dynamic between Ryan and Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who was locked away in Arkham in the Season 2 finale, but showcases some of the new allies and antagonists in Season 3.

https://youtu.be/L865MGs8YUg

Most notably, there appears to be a new version of Mad Hatter, although it’s unclear if that will be Jervis Tetch or an entirely new character. The trailer also shows a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at what could be the show’s version of Killer Croc, as well as new characters Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena), Jada Jet (Robin Givens), and Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan). The season’s other notable new casting, Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan), does not seem to make an appearance in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

The series also stars Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox/Batwing, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore.

What do you think of the newest trailer for Batwoman Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.