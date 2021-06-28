Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Addresses Poison Ivy Tease in Season 2 Finale

✖

Batwoman aired its heart-stopping Season 2 finale on Sunday night, and it's safe to say that it made changes that will impact the series' Gotham City forever. That was true even through the episode's final moments, with a moment that seems to tee up a pretty major foe for Season 3. Obviously, spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Batwoman, "Power", below! Only look if you want to know! The episode ended with the various artifacts from Batman villains washing up in a Gotham river, including Penguin's umbrella and Mad Hatter's hat. Finally, we saw Poison Ivy's vines reach onto the shore of the river and begin to snake upwards.

So, does this mean that the series could be bringing Poison Ivy into Season 3? While there's no telling at this point, series star Javicia Leslie recently spoke about the scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"So freaking epic," Leslie explained. "Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they've all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you're going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it's just going to be so much fun. I can't wait! I'm excited because we're about to start shooting season 3 and I can't wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes."

Leslie's comment about Gotham citizens becoming supervillains seems to indicate that we might not get Pamela Isley herself, but there still is a chance that she could factor into the proceedings. The series already acknowledged the mantle earlier this season, proving that she's notorious enough to make an impact either way.

The idea of Ivy existing within that universe is definitely surprising, especially given how significant and beloved of a character she's become in the comics, and on animated properties like HBO Max's Harley Quinn show. Audiences haven't gotten a live-action Poison Ivy (or even a mention of one) since Fox's Gotham years ago, and there is still an ongoing push to introduce the character in the movies in some capacity. Given how fast-and-loose the Arrowverse had to play with Batman-related canon years ago, it's an interesting indication of just how far the TV universe has become — and how fleshed-out Batwoman's version of Gotham City really is.

Do you hope Poison Ivy shows up in Batwoman Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.