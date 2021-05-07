Batwoman: "I'll Give You a Clue" Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Cluemaster

The CW has released a batch of photos for "I'll Give You a Clue", the thirteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to feature a number of surprising reveals, including the introduction of the Arrowverse's version of Arthur Brown/Cluemaster (Rick Miller), who will apparently have a bone to pick with Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) — and by extension, the rest of the Bat-team. Exactly how that unfolds, and if we could get any hints about Stephanie Brown, who goes on to become Spoiler, Robin, and Batgirl in the comics, remains to be seen.

"Sophie is going to have a lot on her plate, there's going to be a lot that's going to fall upon her. She's going to have a lot of things that she's going to have to process and deal with and figure out, it sounds a lot like my current life right now." Tandy explained during an appearance at DC FanDome last year. "But the thing with Batwoman is she's going to really, she's going to really understand the importance of why Batwoman has to stay secretive, and she's going to appreciate that."

You can check out the synopsis for "I'll Give You a Clue" below

"GAME NIGHT - When Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang), and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are also pulled into the villain's game. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) when she finds herself in dire circumstances, and Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to revisit the past. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "I'll Give You a Clue" will air on May 9th.