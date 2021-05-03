Batwoman: Could Season 2 Introduce DC's Spoiler?

✖

There have been a number of surprising developments in Batwoman's second season, something that was only compounded by the recent return of the series' "revamped" Kate Kane (Wallis Day). In and amidst all of the new storylines, there have been the appearances of a number of villains, both from Batwoman's rogues gallery and from the larger DC Comics canon. The trailer for the series' upcoming episode, "I'll Give You a Clue", was no exception, confirming the debut of the Arrowverse's version of Arthur Brown/Cluemaster. In and amidst the ominous nature of the teaser, which focused more on twisted games that Cluemaster will be playing on Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) and company, those familiar with the villain's larger role have already begun to wonder — could Stephanie Brown not be far behind?

In the comics, Arthur is a sadistic former game show host who finds his way towards a life of crime, even briefly joining the Suicide Squad. In the events of Batman Eternal, Arthur's supervillain plans were discovered by his daughter, Stephanie Brown, who decided to become a vigilante under the moniker of Spoiler in an attempt to "spoil" his plans. She went on to become a member of the Batman family, later suiting up as Robin and Batgirl.

At the moment, we know very little about Arthur's history within the Arrowverse, but the fact that he has some sort of existing beef with Sophie could indicate that he's somewhat of an established baddie in Gotham City. This would easily make him around the right age to potentially have a daughter — one who we either could get some reference to offhand, or who we could eventually see in action down the line.

On top of the live-action introduction of her father, there's a lot that could lay the groundwork for Stephanie making her TV debut — and Batwoman being a fitting place to do that. For one thing, an appearance from Stephanie would add an interesting connection to the larger Batfamily without having to be intrinsically tied to Bruce Wayne or Kate Kane, something that would work well with Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) currently at the series' center.

There's also the timing of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) currently operating as the series' big bad, as he was famously responsible for torturing and almost killing her in the comics. Having both Black Mask and Stephanie appear on the show in a wildly different context could provide an interesting way to reclaim that controversial storyline, something that the Arrowverse has developed a penchant for. An appearance from Stephanie in any context would also just so happen to coincide with Stephanie's return to the main canon of DC Comics, with her currently operating as Spoiler as part of the "Batgirls" alongside Cassandra Cain/Orphan.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.