When Does Batwoman Return With New Episodes?

Batwoman has been pulling on fans' heartstrings a lot in its sophomore season, and the series' most recent episode was definitely no exception. "And Justice For All" took a multi-faceted approach to the debate over police brutality, ending in a cliffhanger that stopped fans in its tracks. If you've been wanting to see how that ending plays itself out, it seems like you'll have to wait a little while longer. The CW will not be airing new episodes of Batwoman until Sunday, June 6th, at 9/8c. In the meantime, the network will be reairing two recent episodes — "I'll Give You a Clue" and the aforementioned "And Justice For All" — on Sunday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 30th, respectively.

When the series does return with the June 6th episode "Armed and Dangerous", it is expected to deal with the fate of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), who was shot by The Crows at the end of the episode. While there's no telling exactly where things will go with that storyline, the problematic nature of The Crows has started to be at the forefront of the season in other ways as well, with Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) having dealt with the organization's corruption firsthand, and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) now quitting the organization in last week's episode.

“The Crows are basically this growing fascist organization that has no accountability in the city,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year. “They were built for rich people and don’t care about poor people. While we know some of the Crows that are good people, the institution as a whole is flawed. And I struggled to have Kate have a strong point of view about that because it wasn’t really her drama.”

You can check out the synopsis for "Armed and Dangerous" below!

"IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy and Nicole Kang. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Armed and Dangerous" airs on June 6th.