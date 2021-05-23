Batwoman "Armed and Dangerous" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Armed and Dangerous", the fifteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, June 6. Last week's episode of Batwoman ended with Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) being shot by The Crows. It's a devastating situation and, from the sound of things, while Luke's life hangs in the balance those closest to him will make some significant choices. Given how the series has been handling the problematic nature of The Crows this season, this feels like a natural progression in the storytelling.

“The Crows are basically this growing fascist organization that has no accountability in the city,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year. “They were built for rich people and don’t care about poor people. While we know some of the Crows that are good people, the institution as a whole is flawed. And I struggled to have Kate have a strong point of view about that because it wasn’t really her drama.”

Additionally, the episode will likely deal further with the matter of Kate Kane's return. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is now aware that Kate (Wallis Day) is alive, but is struggling to restore her sister's memories, something that will continue to play out as the season continues.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," Dries added. "But the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can check out the synopsis for "Armed and Dangerous" below.

IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy and Nicole Kang. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. New episodes will return on Sunday, June 6th.