Batwoman: New Preview Teases Fallout of SPOILER's Shooting

With Batwoman taking a brief break until June 6th, The CW has released a preview of what new episodes will entail when they return. For one thing, there's the immediate concern of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) being shot by Crows agents after being blamed for a carjacking. While the preview seems to indicate that Luke could survive — albeit, severely injured — by the shooting, it's hard to deny that the event will shake things up for the series' ensemble. Given how much the series is dealing with the problematic nature of The Crows — with Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) quitting the organization at the end of this week's episode — this circumstance with Luke is sure to only make that more prominent.

“The Crows are basically this growing fascist organization that has no accountability in the city,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year. “They were built for rich people and don’t care about poor people. While we know some of the Crows that are good people, the institution as a whole is flawed. And I struggled to have Kate have a strong point of view about that because it wasn’t really her drama.”

Of course, there's also the nature of Kate Kane's return, with Alice (Rachel Skarsten) trying to restore her memories with little success.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," Dries added. "But the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. New episodes will return on Sunday, June 6th.