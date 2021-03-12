Batwoman: "Survived Much Worse" Photos Released

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "Survived Much Worse", the eighth episode of Batwoman's second season. The photos tease an interesting conflict for multiple members of the series' ensemble -- including for Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) whose crusade will apparently lead her to a place where her "abilities are tested like never before." There's also the ordeal of Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the other characters who are searching for Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), whose disappearance seems to have resulted in her being kidnapped on the pirate island of Coryana.

The photos definitely hint at an escalation in the dynamic between Alice and Coryana's ruler, Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai), whose history together has gradually begun to be unveiled across the episodes thus far.

"For Alice, Safiyah is one character that she is truly and genuinely terrified by. And someone who is, for all intents and purposes, probably an even bigger evil villain than Alice," Skarsten previously told ComicBook.com. "So I think that's going to be interesting as well, because she will, in essence, be the big bad of the season. So for me, as an actor, it's kind of fun, because it changes Alice's position in a way. I'm really looking forward to doing that, and getting to work with that different dynamic."

You can check out the synopsis for "Survived Much Worse" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"A SURPRISE AT EVERY TURN – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Survived Much Worse" will air on March 21st.