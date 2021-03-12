Batwoman Fights a Major Foe in "Rule #1" Synopsis

✖

Batwoman's second season has taken some pretty fascinating twists and turns, as it simultaneously builds the origin story of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and deals with the existing canon surrounding the disappearance of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). Recent plot threads have indicated that both of those storylines are going to collide -- and now we have our first indication of what that might mean. On Thursday, The CW released a new synopsis for "Rule #1", the ninth episode of Batwoman's second season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, hints at Ryan going up against "Gotham's biggest foe", as well as some major new developments in the circumstances surrounding Kate's disappearance.

"THE CHOICES WE MAKE - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) confronts Gotham’s biggest foe, while new information forces those closest to Kate to make some difficult decisions. Ryan’s feelings for Angelique (guest star Bevin Bru) puts her partnership with Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) at risk, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) goes on a warped walk down memory lane. Also starring Dougray Scott and Meagan Tandy. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu and Maya Houston."

It will be interesting to see who "Gotham's biggest foe" ends up being, and whether or not it will be a villain that we've already met or somebody else entirely. It was previously revealed that Black Mask will serve as one of the major villains of Season 2 -- and while we haven't seen him in person yet, we have seen the effects of his False Face Society spreading drugs throughout Gotham City.

"We have a couple big bads this season," showrunner Caroline Dries previously revealed. "One, [who] we teed up midway through last season, is this woman Safiyah, and she's sort of Alice's Achilles' Heel. And ultimately yes with the False Face Society, we will see the leader of this gang as Black Mask later on in the season."

The idea that something new will pop up in the Kate investigation is also interesting, especially as Rose recently made it clear that although she would be open to the idea of returning to Batwoman, it would need to be within the right context -- which might (for now) rule out her physically appearing in Season 2.

"I mean, I'm obviously moving on to other roles as I think I've done about three films since. I would totally do it," Rose explained in a recent interview. "I don't think it would serve the story because I think building the new Batwoman is more important than going back too far into Kate Kane, but of course I would, I would absolutely do anything they wanted as far as that [Laughs]. I haven't watched the whole thing, but I've watched a couple of episodes, and I think how they're handling it is beautiful. I think it's her time to shine."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Rule #1" will air on March 28th.