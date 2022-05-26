Batwoman Star Addresses Fan Campaign to Save Cancelled Show

✖

The CW broke the hearts of DC fans earlier this spring with the news that Batwoman had officially been cancelled after three seasons. This meant that the series' Season 3 finale would now serve as the series finale, leaving the long-term future of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the rest of the "Bat Team" somewhat up in the air. That has been one of the reasons why the show's fanbase has continued to campaign for the show to be saved, either by The CW or by the HBO Max streaming service. While it's unclear if that will ultimately be the case, Leslie recently addressed the fan movement in a recent interview with Digital Spy.

"I'm very taken aback by all of it." Leslie explained. "Obviously, the most is now, because with this show coming to an end – there's so many people that this show represented, that really love to see these stories played out. So what they've been doing to get the attention of the studios and networks is that they've been putting up billboards all across the country. I've been randomly getting these messages with a billboard that says "Save Batwoman" in New York and Chicago and all the major cities. So more than anything, regardless of what happens from it or comes from it, it's showing me how important this story was, and how important this character was, and how important these relationships were."

"Just that I hear you and I see you. What the show means, and what the character means – it's being able to finally see yourself. It's never been done. We have not had a female Black lead as a title for a superhero show. We just haven't had it yet. And to top it off, she's also gay, and I think that's just such a beautiful combination of diversity, in a way where you're able to really represent a vast community of people that have not been able to see themselves. So my words to those fans are: I see you. You may not have felt seen before, but because of this role, and, honestly, just because of what I've experienced and my own understanding and my own experience – I see you."

Would you want to see Batwoman get revived by The CW or HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!