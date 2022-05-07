Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Reacts to Fan Billboard Asking HBO Max to Save Show

✖

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have been going through some surprising changes as of late, particularly amid the cancellations of both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. The decisions, which were announced late last month, meant that both shows would not be coming back for the 2022-2023 season, despite being fan-favorites and wrapping their previous seasons in pretty ambiguous ways earlier this year. In the time since Batwoman's cancellation, fans have taken to social media to campaign for the show possibly being saved, either by The CW itself or by the HBO Max streaming service. This recently culminated in fans renting out a billboard to promote the effort to save the show — and Javicia Leslie, who has starred on the series as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, recently took to Twitter to acknowledge it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Leslie expressed her surprise for the billboard, and called the movement from fans "so powerful."

Ohhhh myyyyy goodness!!! Wow!!!!! This is so powerful 🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/B4fWOVc2Hc — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) May 6, 2022

Season 1 of Batwoman followed Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), the openly-lesbian cousin of Bruce Wayne who becomes Gotham's newest vigilante in his absence. After Rose's departure from the series in the spring of 2020, the show began to focus on Ryan Wilder (Leslie), an openly-lesbian young woman who succeeds Kate in the mantle following her disappearance, and eventually becomes the symbol of hope in Gotham City. The series also starred Rachel Skarsten as Elizabeth Kane / Alice, Megan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox / Batwing, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet / The Joker.

"I think the fans surprised me the most, honestly," Leslie explained in an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I've done other projects, but I think superhero fans are completely different. And this, specifically, is different because this hasn't been done yet. So the fans are unique. They're special. They're hardcore because they feel represented. They're ride or die. I remember when I first started this, I was scared, because I knew that we were entering a world that hadn't really seen this yet, and I was worried that the original fans were going to be upset about the shift and the change. And don't get me wrong, there were a few that were. But it was weird, because a lot stayed, and more came on. And then it became this beautiful mix where it wasn't about race. It wasn't about this, it wasn't about that. It was just about this dope character, this badass character, this flawed character. You know? And to be a part of that has been so much fun.

