Batwoman Star Teases Scrapped Season 4 Storylines

The CW surprised fans late last month with the news that Batwoman had been cancelled after three seasons on the network. The DC Comics-inspired series had developed an incredibly passionate fanbase in the time since its debut, especially following the introduction of Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) as the series' lead in the start of Season 2. While the majority of Batwoman's Season 3 finale ended on a contained note, there's still the question of what could have happened in a potential fourth season. Leslie recently shared what her hopes would have been for Season 4, not only with regards to Ryan, but with the series' entire ensemble.

"Obviously, the fans would love to see more Wildmoore, which is Sophie and Ryan," Leslie revealed. "I think Meagan and I would also love to continue to play that love story. We'd love to see Mary and Luke maybe spark something. I also would love to see what's going to happen with Alice. What we were blessed with was the ability to create a beautiful finale that, whether we came back or not, is very satisfying for all of us. Alice going off into the abyss as a person that has regained herself and her identity and, honestly, her sanity – I think it'd be beautiful to see where she is, even if she ended up back to being the same old Alice. It's such an interesting journey to have been able to experience. And the actress, Rachel Skarsten, has done such an amazing job playing every part of Alice and Beth."

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries previously indicated where the storyline with Season 4 would have gone, telling Entertainment Weekly how Ryan's status as Batwoman would have further evolved.

"I think it's her relationship with the city of Gotham at this point," Dries explained at the time. "The end of season 2, it seemed like Ryan had everything she wanted, and that's why it was so great I think for her to then be rushed with this idea of, well, there is this other family, if you want it, and her realizing, "I want both," and it being really hard. Yeah, and now [it's about], how does her family of Gotham City see her and view her opening up her world a little bit to the city that she represents and is supposed to save every day?"

"Once she has all of those things, it's sort of like the challenge now for the writing staff and for me is, how do we pull the rug out from underneath all of that without destroying everything that everyone's excited about? Meaning, what the fans are excited about," Dries added. "And that's a huge challenge. It almost, in a way, feels like starting over. But what it really means for us is, I think, dropping a gigantic external conflict bomb onto season 4 to shake it up."

