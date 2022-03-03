Batwoman Showrunner Previews Potential Season 4 Storylines

The third season of Batwoman is officially in the books, and it left the world of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) in a pretty unique place. The Season 3 finale brought the Bat Team’s fight against Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan) into a violent and unique territory, and although the series has not been formally renewed for a fourth season, fans are already curious to see what ramifications it could have on that corner of Gotham City in the future. Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Batwoman, “We Having Fun Yet?”, below! Only look if you want to know! In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries teased what the future could hold for Ryan, particularly now that her relationships with her family and her “Bat-Family” have settled.

“I think it’s her relationship with the city of Gotham at this point,” Dries explained. “The end of season 2, it seemed like Ryan had everything she wanted, and that’s why it was so great I think for her to then be rushed with this idea of, well, there is this other family, if you want it, and her realizing, “I want both,” and it being really hard. Yeah, and now [it’s about], how does her family of Gotham City see her and view her opening up her world a little bit to the city that she represents and is supposed to save every day?”

“Once she has all of those things, it’s sort of like the challenge now for the writing staff and for me is, how do we pull the rug out from underneath all of that without destroying everything that everyone’s excited about? Meaning, what the fans are excited about,” Dries added. “And that’s a huge challenge. It almost, in a way, feels like starting over. But what it really means for us is, I think, dropping a gigantic external conflict bomb onto season 4 to shake it up.”

Dries also spoke about the decision to have Marquis cured of his Joker side, which will be a turning point for Ryan, Marquis, and their mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens).

“Yes. It feels like this is the season for us to have Ryan have that major victory,” Dries revealed. “And I think it was less about, do we cure the Joker? It was more about, do we give Ryan what she’s subconsciously or consciously craving, which is a full, united family? So that was more important to us. Whether or not it sticks is to be seen, if we get a season 4. So I would say, never say never when it comes to seeing the Joker. So who knows if that door is fully closed or not.”

“I think there is still story to tell with them,” Dries said of Marquis and Jada. “Ryan having a biological family, in my opinion, enriches her character and widens her world. So yes, at least in my mind, I don’t think they’re gone. I think they’re still very much part of the show.”

