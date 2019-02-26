‘Batwoman’: Ruby Rose Praises Her Costars in New Social Media Posts

The CW’s Batwoman pilot is beginning to take flight, and it looks like series’ star is pretty excited about who she’s sharing the screen with.

Ruby Rose, who will reprise her role as Kate Kane/Batwoman in the pilot, recently took to social media to celebrate her Batwoman castmates, as the pilot gears up to begin production. The first post is a video of Rose and several of her costars – Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, and Dougray Scott – alongside showrunner Caroline Dries at a table read.

The second post is a photo of Rose in her trailer, in which she expresses excitement about seeing “a little of everyone else’s costumes and characters”.

Batwoman will follow Kate, an openly-lesbian crime fighter who aims to keep Gotham safe. Rose’s portrayal of the character was first introduced in last December’s “Elseworlds” crossover event, and is expected to return in this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

While it doesn’t look like the pilot has yet to officially begin filming yet, The CW president Mark Pedowitz has expressed confidence that it will ultimately get picked up to series.

