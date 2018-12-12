Margot Robbie Auctioning off ‘Birds of Prey’ Premiere Tickets to Benefit Times Up

One lucky fan will get a chance to see Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) a little early — and support a great cause at the same time.

Margot Robbie, who is reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe film, recently announced a Birds of Prey-themed experience that is being auctioned off on eBay. Whoever wins the auction will get to visit the set at some point during production, as well as get two tickets to the film’s premiere and after party.

Two tickets to the premiere and after party of #BirdsofPrey can be yours! I’m auctioning off the experience on @ebay to benefit @TIMESUPLDF. Head to //t.co/5ssihFGqsL now and bid away! #ebayforcharity — Margot Robbie (@MargotRobbie) December 11, 2018

The auction is part of a larger benefit for the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which works to end sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond. Other items or experiences up for auction include a bundle of Captain Marvel merch signed by Brie Larson, and the opportunity to spend a day with New Gods director Ava DuVernay.

At the time of this writing, the Birds of Prey experience is currently being auctioned off for $3,450. If you’d like to get in on the bidding, you can check it out here.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces to take down the DC Comics villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The cast also includes Chris Messina, Ali Wong, and Robert Catrini.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. The film is expected to be an R-rated entry into the DC Extended Universe pantheon.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Birds of Prey will reportedly begin filming in January, and will operate under a working title of “Fox Force Five”.