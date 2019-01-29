DC Comics Fans React to First ‘Birds Of Prey’ Teaser

The first official look at Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) debuted this morning, and it looks like the hype for it isn’t slowing down.

After Margot Robbie shared a photo of herself in Harley Quinn’s newest costume, a short teaser video showcasing the film’s cast of characters made its way online. While the video was only 20 seconds long, it provided several first looks at Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).

With Birds of Prey only being two weeks into production, fans were certainly shocked to see a rather awesome first look at the film’s ensemble so soon. As you would expect, Twitter has had quite a reaction to the first look at Birds of Prey — and here are some of our favorites.

Just 19 seconds of teaser and already felt the power of the movie #BirdsOfPrey https://t.co/qIuaTaHcuX — Mathew Lins (@Matheus01498205) January 28, 2019

LOOK AT HARLEY QUINN SIPPIN’ ON HER DRINK AND BEING ALL HAPPY & CUTE AFTER DUMPING THAT SEWER RAT (AKA JOKER), MY GIRL HAS FREED HERSELF FROM HER ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP AND SHE IS GLOOOOWING LOVE THAT FOR HER #Birdsofprey pic.twitter.com/1IC5GxKFxm — gabi (@harleivy) January 28, 2019

Most interested in Huntress and Black Canary for #BirdsOfPrey and I actually sort of really like the grungy street vigilante feel for them. Excited to see them on screen. pic.twitter.com/kQNtYNMPYM — Jim Halpert (@wyattyhalpert) January 28, 2019

CASSANDRA CAIN IS COMING FOR ALL OF YOU!!!! (I low key wanna see her beat up Batfleck ?) pic.twitter.com/pGgy6r3M8d — #kamalakorp (@agentfitz777) January 28, 2019

I’m low-key losing it at the first image of live action Renee Montoya being her downing a bottle of whiskey. My wish for her to be the no-nonsense hard-boiled cop with no time for this shit is coming true before my eyes. pic.twitter.com/2NT9UZ0VXj — LetsTalkLadyShiva (@TalkinLadyShiva) January 28, 2019

chris messina could cut me off in line and take the last pie at the bake shop pic.twitter.com/AsEb3oAXM8 — Dan Seljak-Byrne (@DanSeljak) January 28, 2019

