Birds of Prey Teaser Confirmed to Only Be Released in Theaters

As the next entry of the DC Extended Universe (as well as the first comic book movie featuring a female-led ensemble), there’s a lot for fans to be excited for with regards to Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Unfortunately, it sounds like fans might have to wait a little bit longer for the film’s online marketing campaign to officially begin. A new report from Variety confirms that Birds of Prey‘s teaser trailer will only be shown in theaters before screenings of IT CHAPTER TWO, and will not be officially released online.

This comes after a slew of screenshots from the teaser trailer made their way online late last week, as well as leaked recordings of the trailer playing in theaters. But it sounds like if you want to experience the teaser in all its glory, your best bet might be going to the multiplex.

Birds of Prey is just the latest Warner Bros. production to get this kind of release strategy, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet surprise debuting before Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw early last month.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film’s cast will also include Chris Messina and Ali Wong.

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird,” Winstead said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.