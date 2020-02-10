Booksmart Star Kaitlyn Dever Breaks Silence on Batgirl Rumors

Now that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is officially in theaters, fans are eager to see what the future holds for its female characters in the DC universe. One of the characters that fans most want to see on the big screen is Barbara Gordon, a young woman who moonlights as both Batgirl and Oracle across her superhero run. Fans are eager to see the character make her debut, and have thought of quite a lot of actors to potentially play her. In a recent interview with Variety during the 2020 Oscars red carpet, Booksmart and Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever was asked about the possibility that she could play Barbara. Dever specified that there have been no discussions for her to play the role in any capacity, but that she would absolutely take on the role.

“I’m not going to deny anything, because that… I would be down,” Dever explained. “That’s all I’m saying. Yeah.”

“No, I’m not talking. There’s nothing going on,” Dever continued. “I’m just reading all of this stuff, and I wouldn’t pass that up.”

Dever was also asked about her thoughts on Robert Pattinson’s Batman, who is expected to debut on the big screen early next year.

“I think it’s an incredible Batman,” Dever revealed. “I don’t know if there’s controversy over that or what. I haven’t…I’m not in the news. I don’t watch the news that much. But no, he’s an amazing actor, perfect Batman, in my opinion.”

While Barbara does not actually appear in Birds of Prey, those working behind-the-scenes have hinted that she could hopefully debut in her own solo film.

“You’ll not see Batgirl. I’m just going to say no,” producer Sue Kroll said during a visit to the Birds of Prey set. “This is a studio thing. Batgirl is in development for her own film.”

“Oh I’m just super excited about it,” Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, who is penning the Batgirl script, told ComicBook.com in 2018. “I can say so little about this one, but I can tell you I’m having so much fun writing her. She is such a great character and so different than Harley. Yeah, I’m having a blast, and I can’t tell you any of the things that I’m doing! I’m just excited for her to be holding her own against all the other superheroes.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.