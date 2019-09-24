Birds of Prey Star Says Film is “Unlike Anything Else” in the Superhero Genre

The DC Extended Universe is continuing to evolve in some pretty interesting directions, and next year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is no exception. The film will follow a team-up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and some of DC’s most beloved female heroes, and one of the film’s stars sounds pretty excited about the end result. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Helena Bertinelli/Huntress in the film, recently teased what audiences should be prepared for in a new interview with TotalFilm.

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This echoes previous comments that Winstead, whose filmography includes Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Fargo, said earlier this year.

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Winstead said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“We had this one scene where Margot [Robbie], Jurnee [Smollett-Bell], Rosie [Perez], Mary [Elizabeth Winstead] and I had to improv the majority of it.” Basco shared in an interview earlier this summer. “That entire day we were laughing, making jokes, and having a great time. The director Cathy Yan, told us to do a bunch of silly things that made us smile the whole day. The location was also near a Shake Shack, so in our spare time we just ate burgers, fries, and a bunch of other junk food. That day was super fun and didn’t feel like work at all.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

Are you excited to see Birds of Prey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.