Birds of Prey Fans Celebrate Movie’s First Anniversary

February 7th officially marks one year since Birds of Prey was released in theatres. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who teams up with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). While there are currently no plans to make a sequel, the movie made a big impact on a lot of people. In fact, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the movie's anniversary.

Since many people saw Birds of Prey in theatres the night of February 6th, the movie was a trending topic on Twitter last night. Between the badass women, epic directing by Cathy Yan, and the overall thrill of the movie, there's a whole lot to celebrate when it comes to Birds of Prey! You can check out some of the tweets from fans below...