Birds of Prey Fans Celebrate Movie’s First Anniversary
February 7th officially marks one year since Birds of Prey was released in theatres. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who teams up with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). While there are currently no plans to make a sequel, the movie made a big impact on a lot of people. In fact, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the movie's anniversary.
Since many people saw Birds of Prey in theatres the night of February 6th, the movie was a trending topic on Twitter last night. Between the badass women, epic directing by Cathy Yan, and the overall thrill of the movie, there's a whole lot to celebrate when it comes to Birds of Prey! You can check out some of the tweets from fans below...
Iconic
prevnext
‘birds of prey’ was released a year ago today pic.twitter.com/VQUuGF62Fn— courtney (@infamousmargot) February 6, 2021
One of the Best
prevnext
Birds of Prey released one year ago today and will remain as one of the top-tier CBM of all time pic.twitter.com/klHQ8px4VO— Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) February 7, 2021
Necessary Praise
prevnext
Happy one-year to BIRDS OF PREY. I love this movie. This movie is amazing. The stunt work is EXCELLENT. The cast is undeniable. It’s deeply GIRL and it’s as funny as it is ferocious. It’s a rated R fuck off romp for Harley and her gang and I’m thrilled Cathy Yan made it for us. https://t.co/ZZUhVmU7BO— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) February 6, 2021
All Hail
prevnext
margot robbie training for harley quinn in ‘birds of prey’ pic.twitter.com/kATnHpQFgm— best of margot (@bestofmargot) February 7, 2021
Listen to Gail
prevnext
I loved the Birds of Prey movie and I have some slight knowledge of this property. https://t.co/Blew48Y0Ii— Gail Simone (@GailSimone) February 7, 2021
This Scene, Though
prevnext
A year ago, we got one of the best moments in comic book cinema. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/eB4IzB2MLt— Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) February 7, 2021
And This One!
prevnext
this birds of prey scene will forever be iconic pic.twitter.com/GBw1hsOVCV— lem | maurice breakdown (@waynesfilm) February 7, 2021
So Many Moments
prevnext
it’s been exactly one year since birds of prey can we appreciate this pic.twitter.com/hh1m5P8WOB— zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 7, 2021
Changed My Life
prevnext
Exactly one year ago, my life was changed forever. Before #BirdsOfPrey, Harley Quinn was nothing more to me than an overdone Halloween costume. Now she's my favorite thing about DC. pic.twitter.com/T9MqQVn6LU— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) February 7, 2021
Awesome Art
prevnext
Happy anniversary to #BirdsOfPrey the dopest film to come out in all of 2020!
Art print by @babsdraws and shoe design by @heyjenbartel
Thank you ladies for making such magnificent art to celebrate this awesome film! pic.twitter.com/5bdcTUYh2b— Isabel Sophia Dieppa from Themyscira (she/her) 🌺 (@IsabelSDieppa) February 7, 2021
The Last Theatrical Experience For Many
prevnext
Happy anniversary to Birds of Prey, the last movie I saw in theaters.
The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn or, Harley Beheading Joker (2020). pic.twitter.com/HxaT74UE4R— jay ✦⁺ (@pineapplebreads) February 7, 2021
It's Never Too Late
prev
Seeing people talk about Birds of Prey today (it's been out a year but feels like 5), so I finally sat down to watch it. What an incredibly fun movie! Great action scenes and the flow from start to finish was amazing. I wish more of the DC movies were like this.— Tobias-male (@reverend_tobias) February 7, 2021