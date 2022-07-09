Black Adam Actor Aldis Hodge Shows Off His Hawkman Muscles

✖

Black Adam is expected to go into production this month and is on DC's release schedule for next year. The movie is set to have a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson in the titular role. It was announced last week that Pierce Brosnan had been cast as Doctor Fate. Brosnan joins the Justice Society of America, which also includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. We're especially excited to see Hodge join the DCEU, especially after his recent roles in The Invisible Man and One Night in Miami. Hodge took to Instagram this week to show off his new Hawkman bod, and it's safe to say he's ready to kick butt.

"Making progress every day. Almost where I need to be. The adjustments to eating, sleeping, and training aren’t always easy. And my body is fighting pain and soreness every day, but I’m loving it! I can’t meet my full potential until I step outside of my comfort zone. So imma keep on steppin," Hodge wrote. You can take a look at his new superhero body in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldis Hodge (@aldis_hodge)

Back in November, Hodge revealed that he didn't believe Johnson when he initially got the call that he landed the role of Hawkman, and told The Hollywood Reporter that it felt like "winning the lottery." In another recent interview with Collider, Hodge talked about the upcoming movie and his excitement about joining the DECU.

"I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe," Hodge previously told THR. "I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.