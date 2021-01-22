Here's What Aldis Hodge Could Look Like as Hawkman in Black Adam

✖

Aldis Hodge has had a long career in Hollywood, getting his start as a kid in Die Hard with a Vengeance. Since then, he's been seen in big movies such as Hidden Figures and The Invisible Man, and most recently played Jim Brown in One Night in Miami. The star is the latest in a long line of actors to join the DC Extended Universe. Hodge will be joining Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam as Hawkman. Recently, artist BossLogic shared a look at what Hodge might look like in the role.

"Promised to drop this at the start of the year, but better late than never. My team and I worked on some non-official #BlackAdam pieces. First off it's #Hawkman @AldisHodge. Can't wait to show you the rest. Always love doing crazy sh*t with my team @LineageNYC @JaroldSng," BossLogic posted. You can check out the art below:

Back in November, Hodge revealed that he didn't believe Johnson when he initially got the call that he landed the role of Hawkman, and told The Hollywood Reporter that it felt like "winning the lottery." In another recent interview with Collider, Hodge talked about the upcoming movie and his excitement about joining the DECU.

"I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe," Hodge previously told THR. "I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

You can currently catch Hodge in One Night in Miami, which is streaming on Amazon Prime.