Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan Cast as Doctor Fate

Production on Black Adam is nearing its start date and a major piece of the cast has been revealed as The Hollywood Reporter brings word none other than Pierce Brosnan will appear as hero Doctor Fate! The former James Bond actor joins Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero in the film alongside his fellow Justice Society members Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher; Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone; with Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard) and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) in undisclosed roles. Filming on the movie is scheduled to begin in April in Atlanta with Johnson teasing the start of it all earlier this week.

Though a number of different versions of Doctor Fate have been featured in DC Comics before, Brosnan will take on the part of Kent Nelson, the original Doctor Fate as seen in More Fun Comics and All Star Comics. Wearing the cloak, amulet, and helmet of Nabu, Doctor Fate is a master of magic with countless abilities up his sleeve including flight, strength, telepathy, flame spells, and countless other powers. There's limitless possibilities for the character in live-action on the big screen so director Jaume Collet-Serra will have plenty to throw at the titular Black Adam. It was previously reported that DC and Warner Bros. had "big" plans for the Doctor Fate character.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Black Adam is currently without a release date, having been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.