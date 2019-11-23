Black Adam to Reportedly Include Dr. Fate

Development on Warner Brothers’ Black Adam is well underway and production is set to begin in the coming months. With things set to kick off shortly, details about the film slowly roll out including one recent report that might excite fans of DC Comics’ mystical world. According to the team at Heroic Hollywood — a site run by ace scooper Umberto Gonzalez — Black Adam will feature both Doctor Fate and Isis. The report doesn’t confirm what iteration of Doctor Fate will be in the movie, nor any casting leads or anything of that nature. The character last appeared in live-action in an episode of WB’s Smallville while a version of Isis is currently on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow played by Tala Ashe.

The reports fit in line with Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson confirming the movie would introduce the Justice Society of America. “We’re also gonna introduce JSA in Black Adam,” Johnson told Jumanji costar Kevin Hart during a recent press junket. “So in JSA maybe there’s a (role)…They have an animal, a pet.”

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia also recently confirmed to ComicBook.com the movie takes place in the same world and continuity as Shazam!, leading some to believe the DC Extended Universe isn’t dead just quite yet. “Because this is the same world as Shazam! where everything is doing their own separate world,” Garcia said. “We have plans for our own version, we’re starting to craft a DC universe there around Black Adam, Shazam! and so forth and the plans for characters we have that are going to be introduced and so forth because ultimately we love the idea of a shared universe.”

He added, “I think the fans love the idea of a shared universe. They love seeing these characters interact. So we have very ambitious plans. How are we going to do that and orchestrate it and it’s all in the works.”

Black Adam is currently set to hit theaters December 22, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020; Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020; The Batman on June 25, 2021; The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021; and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.