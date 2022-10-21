Black Adam DC Multiverse Action Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the debut of Black Adam Funko Pops earlier this month, McFarlane Toys has dropped the first proper action figures based on the upcoming film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wave includes six standard 7-inch scale figures along with larger Megafigs of Atom Smasher and Sabacc. Each figure features up to 22 points of articulation and includes a display stand and an art card. Some figures also include accessories. A full breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links.

DC Black Adam Movie Black Adam 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders 39+ using the code SUNFREE22): "Hailed as the slave who became Champion, the mortal Teth-Adam was bestowed the powers of the gods, transforming into a fearsome superpowered being at the utterance of a single magic word: SHAZAM. He freed his people from the king of Kahndaq before grief over the loss of his family turned to cold fury, and he was entombed for his vengeful actions. Nearly 5,000 years later, Black Adam is freed from his slumber and finds himself in a world he does not recognize. Now he must try to see himself not as Kahndaq's destroyer, but its savior."

DC Black Adam Movie Black Adam with Cloak 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth

DC Black Adam Movie Hawkman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "With a suit of armor constructed by gravity-defying Nth metal, Hawkman combines his physical prowess with a strong sense of morality. Instilling years of knowledge and experience into the younger members of the burgeoning Justice Society, the man known as Carter Hall has fought for millennia to protect global stability-and he won't let anything or anyone, including Black Adam, stand in his way."

DC Black Adam Movie Cyclone 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "After being subjected to nanotechnology experimentation by evil scientists, at just 19 Maxine Hunkel is a force of nature with the ability to control the wind with her mind. As the superhero Cyclone she brings a social justice attitude and a unique powerset to The Justice Society."

DC Black Adam Movie Dr. Fate 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "Upon wearing the ancient alien golden Helmet of Fate, Kent Nelson transforms from kindly academic into a mystical sorcerer. One of the founding members of The Justice Society, Doctor Fate is able to forgo all emotion to envision future outcomes, conjure terrifying illusions and bewitch his opponents with power that outmatches even the powers of the gods."

DC Black Adam Movie Atom Smasher 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "As one of the newest recruits of The Justice Society, 20-year-old Al Rothstein can transform his molecular structure to grow to towering heights and alter his density to become the superhero Atom Smasher. What he lacks in experience, Atom Smasher makes up for with brute force and an endless well of youthful optimism."

DC Black Adam Movie Atom Smasher Megafig Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth

DC Black Adam Movie Sabbac Megafig Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "Possessed by a demon, a military Intergang leader transforms into Sabbac, the only being whose powers are equal to those of Black Adam. Determined to take over Kahndaq and maybe the whole world, Sabbac must be stopped, and the fiercely autonomous Black Adam may need the help of some unlikely allies to outmatch him."

Imprisoned for 5,000 years in the land of Kahndaq, the once enslaved Teth-Adam unleashes the power granted to him by the ancient wizard (Shazam!'s Djimon Hounsou). "I was a slave when I died," Teth-Adam said in the first Black Adam trailer. "When I was reborn, I was a god."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.