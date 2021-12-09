Black Adam Director Promises Dwayne Johnson’s Film Will Disrupt the Superhero Movie Formula

For a few years now Dwayne Johnson has been teasing that “the hierarchy of power is about to change” after his long-awaited Black Adam movie is released. Not only will his anti-hero character bring a new shift into super powers on the big screen it will apparently mark a big change for superhero movies on the whole. Speaking in a new interview, director Jaume Collet-Serra says that Johnson’s hero will be a “disruptor” and the movie will also be one too. With his character taking on the likes of Justice Society members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, not to mention decades of superhero movie expectations, Black Adam will have his hands full.

“Black Adam is a disruptor in the DC Comics world, and it has to be a disruptor in the way that we make a superhero movie,” Collet-Serra revealed to Total Film (H/T Games Radar) .. “I like to be challenged, and I wanted to create new technology, so we developed the way that [Adam] moves, the way that he flies, his costume. And then it trickled down to every other character and the movie itself. But there was always the goal – to be new and unique in the storytelling and in every aspect of it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The filmmaker also had high praise for the Justice Society members and their chemistry, adding: “Coming together to try to defeat someone who’s undefeatable like Black Adam, creates a lot of interesting situations – without having the pressure to carry the whole movie. That’s a much more fresh way in.”

Filling out those roles and joining Johnson in the film will be Aldis Hodge as Hawkman plus Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

“We were able to find a really good group of actors. All of them absolutely crushed it,” producer Hiram Garcia previously revealed to CBR. “I think the dynamic between all them is a lot of fun. And anytime you have James Bond coming in now as Dr. Fate! Pierce [Brosnan] is so poised and so charming, and the minute he comes on set, he just elevates everything, mixed with all the other actors.”

During DC FanDome some of the first footage from Black Adam made its world premiere, teasing the arrival of the new characters but also one of the early scenes and the title character’s return to modern day.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.