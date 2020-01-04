The Rock Claims The Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe Is About To Change

Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Black Adam movie is finally happening, something Rock has been teasing and trying to get done for a while. Now it’s official, with Jaume Collet-Serra in the director’s chair, and Rock is going all-out with the training to bring this powerful character to life. Rock has also teased just how powerful and big-time Black Adam is in regards to the DC movie universe, which already has characters like Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, and Shazam! running around, and as he said in his most recent post on Instagram, the power ladder is changing in a big way once Black Adam gets there.

Rock posted an image of him hard at work in the gym with the caption “The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #AntiHeroTraining #BlackAdam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz 📸 Shooting starts this summer”

The Rock has teased this project for some time, but his most recent tease unveiled a cool collaboration between BossLogic and Jim Lee, which showed what he might look like in the upcoming film. For Rock, this is a dream come true.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.

Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22nd, 2021.

